Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:31
Real Estate

Austrian group Supernova takes over shopping centre in Pitesti

20 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian group Supernova, which entered the Romanian real estate market last autumn and will develop its first project in Sibiu, reached an agreement to take over the Jupiter City shopping center in Pitesti from its Israeli owner, Doron Ofer.

The deal's value hasn't been disclosed, but the transaction was said to be "distressed" by sources familiar with the negotiations.

The shopping center has a Carrefour hypermarket and a commercial gallery, while Decathlon operates a store in a separate building. The third building has been vacant since Praktiker closed the store there a couple of years ago.

The shopping center has an area of ​​over 45,000 sqm, 1,700 parking spaces, and 90 stores.

"We believe that Jupiter City Shopping Center, as well as the whole Romanian market, has much potential for growing our brand. For the next period, we plan to improve the existing offering and expand the center. We are focused on developing this market," said Markus Pinggera, Managing Director at Supernova, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Supernova Group focuses on developing and managing commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe. In addition to the Romanian market, the company is also active in Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia. Its portfolio includes 77 properties, with a cumulative value of EUR 1.5 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Jupiter City Pitesti)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:14
12 November 2020
Real Estate
Israeli investor in talks to sell distressed Jupiter City Pitesti shopping centre
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 08:31
Real Estate

Austrian group Supernova takes over shopping centre in Pitesti

20 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Austrian group Supernova, which entered the Romanian real estate market last autumn and will develop its first project in Sibiu, reached an agreement to take over the Jupiter City shopping center in Pitesti from its Israeli owner, Doron Ofer.

The deal's value hasn't been disclosed, but the transaction was said to be "distressed" by sources familiar with the negotiations.

The shopping center has a Carrefour hypermarket and a commercial gallery, while Decathlon operates a store in a separate building. The third building has been vacant since Praktiker closed the store there a couple of years ago.

The shopping center has an area of ​​over 45,000 sqm, 1,700 parking spaces, and 90 stores.

"We believe that Jupiter City Shopping Center, as well as the whole Romanian market, has much potential for growing our brand. For the next period, we plan to improve the existing offering and expand the center. We are focused on developing this market," said Markus Pinggera, Managing Director at Supernova, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The Supernova Group focuses on developing and managing commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe and Western Europe. In addition to the Romanian market, the company is also active in Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia. Its portfolio includes 77 properties, with a cumulative value of EUR 1.5 bln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Jupiter City Pitesti)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/12/2020 - 08:14
12 November 2020
Real Estate
Israeli investor in talks to sell distressed Jupiter City Pitesti shopping centre
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains