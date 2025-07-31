A Summer of Middle’terranean Indulgence at Olea, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Partner Content

This season, Olea invites guests to embrace the elegance of summer with refined exclusive experiences inspired by the JW Garden and Middle’terranean flavors. From leisurely afternoons to chic evenings under the open sky, each moment celebrates freshness and togetherness. Marking a new highlight, Olea introduces its first-ever 10 AM Party — a sophisticated take on daytime indulgence.

The JW Garden Signature Cocktails indulgence is an invitation to unwind in style. Crafted for two, it includes four signature cocktails—guests may choose from Dolce Far Niente, Thyme Collins, or Minty Smash—each blending garden botanicals with refreshing summer notes. Alongside, a selection of three cold mezzes offers a harmonious culinary pairing, showcasing Olea’s refined reinterpretation of classic Middle’terranean bites. Priced at 300 lei, this experience is ideal for a relaxed afternoon or an early evening gathering.

For those seeking a more celebratory setting, the Sparkling Luxe at Olea sets the perfect backdrop for a memorable evening. Designed for two guests at 450 lei, the indulgence includes a bottle of Prosecco Santa Margherita, renowned for its fine bubbles and floral freshness. Two additional signature cocktails of your choice bring botanical elegance to the table, while a generous sweet platter adds a delightful finishing touch. Whether marking a special occasion or simply celebrating the season, Sparkling Luxe delivers sophistication with every detail.

Both indulgence packages are presented at Olea, the signature restaurant of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. Framed by timeless design and genuine hospitality, Olea is a destination where every visit transforms into a lasting memory.

Eat Well, Party Well Good 10.A.M. Party Experience at OLEA – Only Good Vibes & Healthy Bites

Moreover, the spirit of summer continues at Olea with a series of vibrant seasonal events designed to bring people together through food, music, and joyful moments. Starting mid-August, Olea will host its first-ever 10 A.M. Party on the 23rd of August, followed by celebrations every Saturday — a fresh, lively gathering that celebrates wellness and togetherness in an elevated yet relaxed setting.

The 10.am Party will feature a thoughtfully curated healthy menu, a live cooking station, and a wide selection of beverages—from signature cocktails to non-alcoholic creations, all inspired by the flavors of the season. Accompanied by uplifting music by DJs and the inviting ambiance of Olea’s terrace, each Saturday promises more than just a meal—it’s a celebration of summer, crafted with care.

Among the favorites, to wake up, a creamy matcha latte, known for its gentle caffeine boost and antioxidant benefits, perfectly complements the party’s theme: nourishing the body while keeping the energy high well into the day.

The soundtrack of the event will feature a 3-DJ lineup, that will be announced on OLEA’s social media channel, ensuring that the terrace fills with uplifting beats and good vibes all morning long.

With special surprises to be revealed upcoming days, 10 a.m. Party at Olea, inviting guests to discover the vibrant energy and culinary creativity that define Olea’s unique approach to hospitality.

Olea – Where Every Moment Becomes a Celebration

Set within the refined ambiance of JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, Olea is more than a restaurant—it is a celebration of Middle’terranean simplicity and modern elegance. With a focus on seasonal ingredients, garden-inspired flavors, and a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere, Olea invites guests to gather, unwind, and connect. Whether for a cocktail at sunset, a vibrant 10 AM Party, or an evening under the stars, every visit to Olea is designed to be savored—an experience where memorable moments naturally unfold.

RESERVATIONS: +40 21 403 1919 | www.oleabucharest.com

