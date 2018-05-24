North Romania city to add electric buses to public transport fleet

Suceava, a city in north-eastern Romania, will add 30 electric buses and 15 electric mini-buses to its public transport fleet, Ion Lungu, the city’s mayor, announced, quoted by Newsbucovina.ro.

The buses will be part of the public transport company’s electric transport division, which is to be set up in the Burdujeni area, separate from its current location. In addition, five small-size electric buses will be purchased using Swiss funding.

The platform of the electric transport division will be set up at an estimated cost of RON 1.5 million (almost EUR 323,000). The entire area will have 9,750 sqm, with 5,000 sqm for the garage, 900 sqm for the maintenance station, 60 sqm for offices, 80 sqm for locker rooms, 50 sqm for a warehouse of tools and spare parts, 65 sqm for a stand for auto checks and 65 sqm for a car wash.

The bid for the purchase of the small-size electric buses will be organized on July 5. A total of RON 4.7 million (EUR 1 million) has been allotted for this purchase. These buses will serve lines with a smaller number of passengers.

Cluj-Napoca is the first city in Romania to introduce electric buses. The Bucharest City Hall also announced plans to buy 100 electric buses, and set up 30 charging stations for electric vehicles in public parking lots.

