New study reveals how much Romanians plan to spend on Valentine's Day

According to a study by Raiffeisen Bank in collaboration with Appinio, a global market research company, 55% of Romanians in a relationship mark Valentine’s Day or Dragobete, and plan to spend around RON 500-600 (EUR 100-120).

The study finds that Valentine’s Day is the second most important occasion for couples to celebrate their relationship (44%), following wedding anniversaries (46%). The average budget for Valentine’s Day / Dragobete is 488 RON, with men contributing the most. On average, men allocate 580 RON for Valentine’s Day, about 200 RON more than their partners. Four in ten Romanians plan to spend under 300 RON, while 8% expect to spend over 1,000 RON.

“For most couples, financial balance is an important aspect of their relationship, and our study shows that Romanians are becoming increasingly aware of how money management affects harmony in their relationship. It’s encouraging to see that nearly 80% of respondents consider proper budgeting essential, though challenges remain, especially among young people,” says Mihail Ion, Vice President of Capital Markets, Investment Banking, and Personal Financial Planning at Raiffeisen Bank Romania.

Most Romanians prefer classic gifts such as flowers, jewelry, and books (48%), followed by dining out (46%) and romantic dinners at home (36%). Interestingly, 10% of Romanians opt for a city break. Additionally, 22% prefer a relaxing weekend in the mountains or by the sea in Romania, while 18% choose spa retreats or other relaxation activities.

The study reveals that nearly half of respondents (45%) manage their income and expenses together, while 40% share only expenses but keep their incomes separate—a trend more common among Gen Z. In rural areas, in 20% of cases, one partner covers all expenses.

A total of 42% of respondents admit that money can be a source of conflict in their relationship, and 55% would appreciate expert advice on optimizing their finances as a couple, especially young adults aged 18-24.

The study, conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania and Appinio, is nationally representative and was carried out using CAWI methodology on a sample of 700 respondents in February 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vasyl Dolmatov | Dreamstime)