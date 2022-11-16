New safety study: Almost 6 out of 10 Romanians change their car tires once every two or three years

Over 70% of Romanians use tires accustomed to the season for their cars, while the rest tend to use all-season tires, according to a new “Save Driving” study released by Acroplast Anvelope just before the start of the winter season.

Almost 60% of the respondents say that they buy new tires once every two or three years – a much shorter time period than the recommended five to six years by Michelin Romania. Over 10% respond to the same question by stating that they replace them once a year.

Conducted between June 13 and July 13 on a sample of 645 online respondents, the study also shows that the majority is willing to spend between RON 800 to RON 1,200 for a set of 4 seasonal tires with over 80% claiming the price as an important criterion among others.

“Other important criteria in the process of purchasing tires for a personal car are brand, efficiency, resistance, noise produced when rolling, as well as braking and maneuverability on various types of road,” the study reads.

Surprisingly, online stores aren’t the most popular marketplace when it comes to purchasing tires. Two-thirds of respondents say that they’d prefer to go to auto repair shops or local dealerships in person, compared to 24,4% that put cybermarkets as their primary source of purchase.

(Photo source: Industryviews | Dreamstime.com)