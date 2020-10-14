Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:19
Business

Study: Offshore wind farms may help Romania achieve decarbonisation targets

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and other Black Sea countries can use offshore wind power resources to achieve the Green Deal targets, concludes a CEPS study based on World Bank data estimates of the wind energy potential in the region.

Romania's exclusive economic zone has a total potential of 76 GW offshore wind power, including 22 GW in the shallow water area that offers higher profitability for such investments. The deep-water area, where floating wind farms can be installed, accounts for about 54MW potential wind power capacity.

The study admits the importance of economic efficiency studies, particularly for floating wind farms, and the intermittent nature of the wind power generation - but it notes that the offshore wind power capacity is more than three times Romania's installed capacity. Meanwhile, a significant part of Romania's 20 GW installed power capacity is obsolete and needs to be replaced.

Investors haven't seriously considered developing offshore wind farms so far, mainly because of the high costs. However, costs are falling rapidly, and, in many cases, fixed offshore installations no longer require subsidies, CEPS argues.

The Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica mentioned a 300MW offshore wind farm project in its 2020-2026 investment plan completed this year. However, the company drafted the investment plan on short notice at the Government's request to explain why it could not pay more money to the public budget. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 09:10
09 September 2020
Business
Romanian Govt. expects offshore to cover significant part of energy needs
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:19
Business

Study: Offshore wind farms may help Romania achieve decarbonisation targets

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and other Black Sea countries can use offshore wind power resources to achieve the Green Deal targets, concludes a CEPS study based on World Bank data estimates of the wind energy potential in the region.

Romania's exclusive economic zone has a total potential of 76 GW offshore wind power, including 22 GW in the shallow water area that offers higher profitability for such investments. The deep-water area, where floating wind farms can be installed, accounts for about 54MW potential wind power capacity.

The study admits the importance of economic efficiency studies, particularly for floating wind farms, and the intermittent nature of the wind power generation - but it notes that the offshore wind power capacity is more than three times Romania's installed capacity. Meanwhile, a significant part of Romania's 20 GW installed power capacity is obsolete and needs to be replaced.

Investors haven't seriously considered developing offshore wind farms so far, mainly because of the high costs. However, costs are falling rapidly, and, in many cases, fixed offshore installations no longer require subsidies, CEPS argues.

The Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica mentioned a 300MW offshore wind farm project in its 2020-2026 investment plan completed this year. However, the company drafted the investment plan on short notice at the Government's request to explain why it could not pay more money to the public budget. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Michal Bednarek/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 09:10
09 September 2020
Business
Romanian Govt. expects offshore to cover significant part of energy needs
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high
13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania