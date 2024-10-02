Study: Over 350,000 users of Bonapp reduced their food waste whilst saving their budget

News from Companies

A recent survey conducted by Bonapp (bonapp.eco), Romania's first mobile app dedicated to combating food waste, reveals significant strides in raising awareness and promoting action. The survey, released in honor of the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (September 29), found that 90% of its 350,000 users have become more conscious of the issue, with nearly half taking proactive steps to reduce waste in their households.

In a country where an average of 70 kg of food per capita is discarded annually (according to the United Nations Environment Program), Bonapp is playing a vital role in shifting consumer habits. The survey shows that users are not only more aware of food waste but are also adopting behaviors that lead to cost savings and a reduction in food waste.

The survey, conducted online between September 6 and 26, gathered over 5,000 responses from Bonapp users. The majority of respondents (80%) were women, with men making up the remaining 20%, and respondents ranging in age from 24 to 59. Most participants hailed from major cities like Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iasi.

Bonapp is influencing consumer behavior by helping users make smarter purchasing decisions, improve food storage practices to extend shelf life, and plan meals around discounted products nearing expiration. Since its launch in November 2021, the app has been credited with saving over 450 tons of food. The platform is used by 1,200 vendors monthly across Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, and Timisoara, with a user base of over 350,000 nationwide. Expansion to more cities is planned as Bonapp continues to scale its operations.

“We are encouraged by the survey results, which affirm our mission to expand our network of partners and make the app accessible nationwide. It’s gratifying to see our users becoming more aware of food waste and appreciating the impact the app has on their lives. Our long-standing partners, particularly those with us for over a year, have successfully integrated Bonapp into their operations for better stock management. For businesses committed to maintaining high standards and offering a broad selection of products, Bonapp isn’t just helpful—it’s essential. We’re proud to support businesses, consumers, and foster sustainability,” said Diego Roy de Lachaise, CEO of Bonapp.

This year, Bonapp embarked on a national expansion, with the goal of significantly reducing food waste across Romania. A key milestone in this mission is the solidification of its partnership with supermarket chain PENNY, a strategic ally in addressing food waste.

Survey Highlights:

90% of respondents have become more aware of food waste since using Bonapp.

48% of respondents reported that Bonapp helped them reduce waste in their households through its communications on the issue.

One-third of respondents who reduced household waste estimated a reduction of 10-30%.

44% of respondents said Bonapp made them more mindful of how they manage food, while 23% adopted better food storage practices thanks to the app.

Half of the respondents believe Bonapp plays a crucial role in reducing food waste overall.

Regarding improved consumer behaviors:

35% of respondents said they now only purchase what they need.

26% are more likely to buy products close to their expiration date.

20% have started planning their meals better as a result of using Bonapp.

“Those of us familiar with similar apps from other countries were probably among the first to confidently adopt Bonapp. It’s clear that many businesses have products they can’t sell or donate in time, and this app provides a smart solution,” said Claudia, a Bonapp user since February.

“With so many products being expensive these days, you’re often unsure if they’re worth it. For me, Bonapp is a way to test products, and sometimes, it even helps me discover new favorites—like our current go-to bakery,” added Adi, a user since 2021.

About Bonapp (bonapp.eco)

Bonapp is a Romanian startup that combats food waste. The company’s mobile app, available on iOS and Android, connects users with local retailers, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, restaurants, shops, gas stations, bakeries, coffee shops, and hotels.

Through the app, users can purchase products approaching their expiration date, at a 50% to 80% discount.

The company was launched in Bucharest in November 2021, by French entrepreneurs Diego Roy de Lachaise, Luka Zivkovic, and Grégoire Vigroux.

Find out more at www.bonapp.eco.

*This is a Press release.