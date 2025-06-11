STRABAG inaugurates largest bitumen emulsion production plant in Romania

European construction group STRABAG announced the inauguration of the largest bitumen emulsion production facility in Romania on Wednesday, June 11.

The new plant, located in Crișeni, Sălaj County, was established through a direct investment of approximately EUR 2.2 million.

Operated by SAT Reabilitare Reciclare, a subsidiary of the construction group, the factory has a production capacity of 15 tons per hour.

“This investment represents an important step in consolidating our position as a regional leader in road recycling and rehabilitation. It strengthens both our ability to deliver modern solutions swiftly and our long-term commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Dr. Hans Kirchknopf, SAT Technical Managing Director.

The new production unit will contribute to the performance and durability of road infrastructure across Romania and the Central and Eastern European region, according to company representatives. It will also promote circular economy principles such as recovery, recycling, and resource efficiency.

The STRABAG subsidiary, SAT Reabilitare Reciclare, was established in 2010 and headquartered in Cluj-Napoca. It specializes in the production and distribution of bitumen emulsions and other specialized products for road infrastructure maintenance. SAT's services encompass asphalt and concrete milling, in-situ and mobile recycling of road structures, and stabilization processes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)