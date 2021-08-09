Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 08:36
Business

RO audiobook app raises EUR 0.5 mln with Seedblink campaign

09 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Storis, the first native Romanian application of audiobooks, e-books and podcasts, attracted investments of EUR 505,000 through a campaign on the crowd-investing platform SeedBlink that expires on August 9.

Out of this, EUR 0.3 mln came from Litera publishing house. The rest of the money comes from 20 individual investors.

"The participation in the investment round is open to any user registered on the SeedBlink platform, and the minimum contribution to the financing is on the threshold of 2,500 euros," reads a company statement quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The funds will be allocated for product development (22.9%), content creation (16%), marketing (35.5%), personnel expenses (24.11%), and others (1.46%).

The service, valued at EUR 3.9 mln before SeedBlink listing, is developed by a team of young Romanian entrepreneurs, with a focus on minimalism, accessibility and generous audio streaming, from fiction to business, personal development, mindfulness and meditation.

(Photo: Storis Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 08:36
Business

RO audiobook app raises EUR 0.5 mln with Seedblink campaign

09 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Storis, the first native Romanian application of audiobooks, e-books and podcasts, attracted investments of EUR 505,000 through a campaign on the crowd-investing platform SeedBlink that expires on August 9.

Out of this, EUR 0.3 mln came from Litera publishing house. The rest of the money comes from 20 individual investors.

"The participation in the investment round is open to any user registered on the SeedBlink platform, and the minimum contribution to the financing is on the threshold of 2,500 euros," reads a company statement quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The funds will be allocated for product development (22.9%), content creation (16%), marketing (35.5%), personnel expenses (24.11%), and others (1.46%).

The service, valued at EUR 3.9 mln before SeedBlink listing, is developed by a team of young Romanian entrepreneurs, with a focus on minimalism, accessibility and generous audio streaming, from fiction to business, personal development, mindfulness and meditation.

(Photo: Storis Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks