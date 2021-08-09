RO audiobook app raises EUR 0.5 mln with Seedblink campaign

Storis, the first native Romanian application of audiobooks, e-books and podcasts, attracted investments of EUR 505,000 through a campaign on the crowd-investing platform SeedBlink that expires on August 9.

Out of this, EUR 0.3 mln came from Litera publishing house. The rest of the money comes from 20 individual investors.

"The participation in the investment round is open to any user registered on the SeedBlink platform, and the minimum contribution to the financing is on the threshold of 2,500 euros," reads a company statement quoted by Wall-street.ro.

The funds will be allocated for product development (22.9%), content creation (16%), marketing (35.5%), personnel expenses (24.11%), and others (1.46%).

The service, valued at EUR 3.9 mln before SeedBlink listing, is developed by a team of young Romanian entrepreneurs, with a focus on minimalism, accessibility and generous audio streaming, from fiction to business, personal development, mindfulness and meditation.

