STIRIXIS Group Honored with Two Awards at the International Property Awards 2025

01 October 2025
Romania Insider

STIRIXIS Group, the internationally awarded Greek company specializing in strategic design with more than 850 projects in 29 countries, continues to set new standards by receiving two prestigious distinctions at the International Property Awards 2025.

STIRIXIS Entertainment: Village Cinemas at The Mall Athens

"

The innovative entertainment hub of Village Cinemas at The Mall Athens reflects the new perception of cinema in the digital streaming era. With this project, STIRIXIS Group redefines the experience by creating a unique destination for the whole family, where entertainment, dining, and playing, come together harmoniously, offering far more than just a movie visit.

STIRIXIS Education: Private School Saint-Paul De La Salle

"

The Saint-Paul De La Salle private school represents a modern, holistic educational environment delivered by STIRIXIS Group, with a focus on sustainability, flexibility, technological innovation, and the well-being of both students and staff. The spaces encourage collaboration, creativity, and academic excellence, providing students and educators with an environment that supports learning and skills development for the future.

Elena Kyrnassiou-Athanassoula, Vice President & Executive Director of STIRIXIS Group, stated:

“We are extremely proud of this international recognition. For STIRIXIS Group, the physical space is more than just functionality or aesthetics; it is a strategic tool for long-term performance. Each project is designed as an investment that enhances business results, culture, and resilience—not only today, but also for the future.”

The International Property Awards 2025 ceremony will take place in October in London, bringing together projects and leaders from around the world who stand out for their excellence in architecture, design, and development.

About the International Property Awards

The International Property Awards is the world’s most recognized awards program for real estate, development, architecture, interior design, and marketing. The awards evaluate innovation, sustainability, ergonomics, and quality of life, judged by more than 100 independent professionals under the chairmanship of Lord Best, Lord Waverley, and the Earl of Caithness.

Why STIRIXIS Group Stands Out

STIRIXIS Group offers holistic business design, starting from the client’s vision and needs, and evolving into strategy, design, and operational implementation. Every project is based on a rigorously structured four-pillar methodology:

Strategy: Strategic planning and ecosystem analysis of the client.

Design: Architectural design with resilience, adaptability, and alignment to purpose.

Execution: Implementation through certified systems, supported by an integrated project management system ensuring business performance.

Evolution: Continuous monitoring and adaptation of spaces in line with market dynamics and change.

STIRIXIS Group does not simply deliver projects—it delivers structured ecosystems of true prosperity, designed to endure and evolve over time.

*This is a press release.

