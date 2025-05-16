STIRIXIS Group designs the cinema of tomorrow for Village Cinemas, starting with The Mall Athens

News from Companies

STIRIXIS Group, the internationally awarded Greek Design & Consulting firm with over 850 projects in 29 countries, has designed and delivered the new, cutting-edge entertainment hub for Village Cinemas at The Mall Athens.

The newly designed reception and support areas – including the foyer, the gaming zone, the Village Center retail shop, and the ticketing area – embody a new vision of cinema in the digital streaming era. This innovative concept transforms the cinema visit into a holistic entertainment experience for the whole family, going beyond the traditional pre-screening wait to a destination that offers food, games, and broader entertainment.

STIRIXIS Group studied and managed the execution of this complex project with its systemic and holistic approach. The company analyzed in-depth the diverse needs and global trends in entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and gaming sectors, aligning them with the commercial performance and financial flows of each component. The goal was to create a seamless entertainment experience that offers both high aesthetics and maximum functionality and profitability.

In every project around the globe, STIRIXIS Group applies a systemic design methodology, starting with strategic analysis of the client's needs and goals, aligning them with market trends and top-tier design standards. The company’s mission is to deliver projects that ensure optimal performance, sustainability, adaptability, and resilience over time, thus generating true long-term value for its clients.

“Designing an entertainment space that combines complex operational flows, food & beverage, gaming, retail, and modern services was a truly inspiring creative challenge for our experienced team. At STIRIXIS Group, we are Transformation Architects: every space we create is a growth tool and a catalyst for prosperity. We are proud to bring Village Cinemas’ vision of the future to life, delivering projects that stand out on an international level, starting with The Mall Athens. I warmly thank both teams for their trust and creative collaboration — this is the foundation for even greater successes,” stated Alexandros Athanassoulas, President and CEO of STIRIXIS Group.



“The new, fully renovated foyer at Village Cinemas at The Mall Athens reflects our commitment to continuous evolution and to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. With a modern design and state-of-the-art technologies, it is a welcoming and entertaining space that captures the future of cinema in Greece. Choosing STIRIXIS as our partner for this project was a strategic decision that fully met our expectations,” added George Christodoulou, CEO of Village Cinemas.

The Project at Village Cinemas at The Mall Athens

STIRIXIS Group provided end-to-end services for the Village Cinemas project, including architectural and MEP design, branding and graphic design, as well as construction management. The design seamlessly integrates all functions — ticketing, food retail, product sales, gaming areas, waiting areas, and cinema hall entrances — into a continuous and cohesive flow.

The design ensures optimal visitor flow, easy and efficient navigation, enhanced engagement, and maximum commercial utilization of the space. With a strong focus on both functionality and aesthetics, STIRIXIS Group has delivered a space that strengthens brand connection and elevates the visitor experience.

Why STIRIXIS Group stands out

Global Expertise, Local Relevance: Over 850 projects in 29 countries, tailored to diverse cultural and consumer needs.

Sustainability, Viability & Prosperity: A firm commitment to delivering long-term, sustainable results for all stakeholders.

Innovation & Flexibility: Projects designed for real-time adaptability, built for the future and exponential change.

Find out more on stirixisgroup.com.

*This is a Press release.