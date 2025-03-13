STIRIXIS Group: Awarded for the design of the best public space in the world and the best offices in Europe

News from Companies

At the International Property Awards in London, the world's most prestigious Awards program for all aspects of the Real Estate industry, STIRIXIS Group, the Greek design and consulting firm that designs and delivers buildings and spaces that act as catalysts for Real Prosperity worldwide, was honored with: 'The Best Public Service Design in the World award for the Qassim University Auditorium in Saudi Arabia' & 'The Best Office Interior in Europe award for the Coca-Cola HBC offices in Zug, Switzerland''.

STIRIXIS Group is a multidimensional design and consulting company with over 850 projects in 29 countries. It takes a systemic approach to architectural design, strategically analyzing the needs and goals of each organization to deliver tailor-made solutions.

The mission of STIRIXIS Group is to ensure optimal performance, sustainability, and adaptability for future needs, ultimately creating real value for its clients and fostering true prosperity for users and organizations alike..

"These awards represent much more than excellence in design for us. They confirm our commitment to strategic solutions that create significant value for our clients. At STIRIXIS Group, we are truly Architects of Transformation. Every space we design is a tool—a catalyst for Real Prosperity. We are proud to turn our clients' vision into projects that stand out globally. I would like to thank both the exceptional family of professionals at STIRIXIS Group and our clients and their teams for these projects. Their continued trust and our outstanding collaboration are a guarantee of many more successes to come." - stated Alexandros Athanasoulas, President and CEO of STIRIXIS Group.

These two awards place STIRIXIS Group at the top of the world at the International Property Awards, establishing it as a global leader in design.

The International Property Awards are the most prestigious awards program in the world for all aspects of the real estate industry, with more than 100 independent judges from around the globe.

The Awarded Projects

The Qassim University Auditorium, Saudi Arabia - Best Public Service Design in the World

The Qassim University Auditorium in Saudi Arabia won the global award "Best Public Service Design in the World," confirming STIRIXIS Group's unique ability to create educational spaces that go beyond aesthetics and functionality, transforming them into platforms for knowledge, development, and social interaction. This global recognition strengthens the company's position as a visionary in designing educational spaces that inspire and empower users.

The Coca-Cola HBC Headquarters, Switzerland - award for Best Office Interior in Europe

The Coca-Cola HBC offices in Zug, Switzerland, were awarded the "Best in Europe Office Interior" prize. This distinction highlights STIRIXIS Group's unique ability to align workspace design with strategic business goals and sustainability, optimizing the user experience and providing a competitive edge in an ever-changing global environment.

What makes STIRIXIS Group Special

Strategically Designed Solutions: Every design line we create is based on in-depth strategic analysis, ensuring optimized performance. Global Expertise, Local Relevance: Experience in over 800 projects tailored to diverse cultural and market needs. Sustainability and Prosperity: Commitment to long-term, sustainable outcomes for all stakeholders. Innovation and Flexibility: Projects designed to adapt in real-time, built for the future and exponential change.

About International Property Awards

The International Property Awards are the most prestigious awards program in the world for all aspects of the real estate industry. They define the highest levels of achievement in property, development, architecture, interior design, and marketing, both in the residential and commercial sectors, focusing on services, sustainability, high quality of life, ergonomics, originality, and creativity. The results are determined by a panel of over 100 independent judges, chaired by Lord Best, Lord Waverley, and the Earl of Caithness.

