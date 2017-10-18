Sting receives golden disc in Romania for local sales of his latest album

Famous English musician Sting has received a golden disc from Universal Music Romania for the sales of his latest solo album 57th and 9th in Romania.

He received the golden disc on Tuesday, October 17, before his first concert in Cluj-Napoca. The show in Romania, which brought together some 10,000 fans, ended the artist’s 57th and 9th tour promoting his new rock album with the same name.

57th and 9th is Sting’s twelfth solo studio album, released on November 11, 2016. The promotion tour started in North America in February of this year.

Sting was born in Newcastle, UK, but moved to London in 1977 where he founded the well-known band The Police together with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, won six Grammy and two Brit awards, and was included in The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

One of the most appreciated artists in the world, Sting also received in his solo career ten Grammy and two Brit awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a Tony Award nomination, and the Billboard Magazine’s Century Award.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Universal Music Romania on Facebook)