Steps forward for the Romanian hospitals: A new Heart Institute at Targu Mures

Hospitalized patients from the "Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplantation" in Targu Mures could benefit from a new and modern Cardiovascular Surgical Center (a Heart Institute) within the hospital. TESSERACT ARCHITECTURE, the only Romanian architecture studio specialized for the medical sector was assigned as project consultant, in charge of the technical and financial documentation (Feasibility Study phase) for the new project.

According to the Design Theme, TESSERACT architects emphasize that, currently, the activity of the medical unit is carried out in a hospital complex put into operation in 1983, of monobloc type with the area of ​​related services (kitchen, laundry and logistics) positioned in buildings located vis-a-vis the hospital and connected with the hospital through an underground passage.

The architects` challenge in this project is to create a new building within the hospital complex, on a plot with an irregular shape and limited dimensions, located in the immediate vicinity of some existing buildings with medical and administrative functions.

The new Center will have approximately 18,000 square meters, with 214 beds, as well as support functions - ambulatory, radiology and imaging, medical analysis laboratory, closed circuit pharmacy, operating room, etc. This project aims to facilitate patients' access to specialized medical services in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, transplantation and more - both for children and adults. For the design, the architects insisted on aligning the functions and circuits to local and international standards, on the efficiency of the spaces and the reduction of maintenance and operation costs, as well as on a user-friendly design - be it a patient or medical staff. The new building also benefits from alternative energy efficiency solutions, state-of-the-art medical equipment, a digitization system and an environmentally friendly design.

In Romania, 60% of the causes of death are represented by cardiovascular diseases, while at the European level they represent a percentage of 45%. Around 550,000 people from the country's population, aged over 35, suffer from heart failure, according to the latest report of the Romanian Society of Cardiology. According to a World Life Expectancy* analysis, between 2020-2021 vascular accident was the main cause of death in Romania. The new center in Targu Mures will thus be able to take over the existing pressure both at the county level and at the level of the surrounding localities, where according to available data 1 out of 2 people suffer from cardiovascular disease.

"The Heart Institute will have a new building, whose design took into account international trends and standards, the needs of the medical staff as well as of the patients", says Raluca Șoaita, founder of TESSERACT ARCHITECTURE.

TESSERACT ARCHITECTURE, the only local architecture studio specialized in the medical sector, signs the largest recent hospital project in Romania – Marie Curie Hospital, the first National Children's Hospital for Cancer, Serious Diseases and Trauma. TESSERACT architects are also signing two other large county hospitals currently under construction, in Sibiu and Focsani. TESSERACT also designed the first modular hospitals in Romania for the care of patients with Covid-19, as well as numerous projects of clinics, hospitals and other medical spaces for private operators.

*https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com

