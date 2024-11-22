Official statistics: Food in three cities in Romania is more expensive than in Bucharest

Food is more expensive in three cities in Romania than in Bucharest, where salaries are the highest in the country, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics consulted by HotNews.ro.

The cities in question are Arad, Miercurea Ciuc, and Alba Iulia. In these cities, the price of potatoes, tomatoes, eggplants, bell peppers, kapia peppers, cucumbers, cheese (telemea), milk, and eggs reaches a higher combined total than an equivalent basket of products in Bucharest.

The capital comes in fourth place, followed by Timișoara.

The cheapest basket could be purchased in Constanța, Slobozia, and Iași.

Romania’s most expensive potatoes can be found in Arad, Baia Mare, and Călărași, while the cheapest are in Tulcea and Focșani. The most expensive kapia peppers are in Arad, Ploiești, and Cluj, while the cheapest are in Slobozia, Brăila, and Slatina.

Cheese has the highest price in Slatina, Ploiești, and Bucharest but can be bought more cheaply in Iași, Constanța, and Drobeta Turnu Severin.

On the other hand, the increase in food prices from August 2024 compared to August 2023 was highest in Tulcea, Satu Mare, and Piatra Neamț (over 8%).

The annual inflation rate fell to 4.62% y/y in September from 5.10% y/y in August.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)