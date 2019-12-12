Romania Insider
Real Estate
Romanian IT services provider Star Storage leases 2,200 sqm in Globalworth Campus
12 December 2019
Star Storage, a Romanian supplier of IT services that offers modern information protection and management solutions to public and private organizations, has leased 2,200 sqm of office space in Globalworth Campus, an office project developed by Globalworth next to the Pipera subway station.

The company will occupy the fifth floor of the Tower 1 building in Globalworth Campus, where it will carry out both commercial as well as IT research and development activities.

“This change takes place in the context of our expansion strategy both locally, following investments made in the last 4 years, and internationally, a segment that we expect will represent 40% of the company's revenues in 2020, double compared to 2019. Strengthening the team in a modern office space, focused on communication and collaboration, will allow both an improved experience for the team and existing customers, as well as the growth of the team and business in the coming years,” said Catalin Paunescu, CEO Star Storage.

Globalworth Campus consists of three office buildings with a total leasable area of 88,000 sqm. The first two are already functional while the third will be completed by the end of this year. The three buildings are currently 90% leased.

Globalworth is the biggest owner of office space in Romania.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

