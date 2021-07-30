Romanian startup Stailer valued at EUR 5 mln after financing round

Romanian startup Stailer.ro, the online booking platform for beauty salons launched by entrepreneur Andrei Ursachi, was valued at EUR 5 million after a recent financing round. The other three founders of Stailer are Attila Gere (CTO within the company), Bogdan Clipici (Chief Sales Officer), and Naliciadji Vladislav (Chief Product Officer).

The startup raised a pre-seed investment worth EUR 500,000 from a group of angel investors in a financing round led by Cosmin Țîrvuloiu, a serial entrepreneur and investor in tech projects. Bogdan Herea (CEO Pitech Plus), Lorand Soares Szasz (founder of Uprizers), Radu Axinte (entrepreneur and specialist in business growth), Eugen Șotropa (founder of e-advertising), and Cătălin Briciu (co-founder of Linnify Ventures) are the investors who participated in the new round of financing.

Stailer said that it would use the funds to accelerate its development plans for Romania and the region. It plans to improve technology, expand nationwide and increase investment in marketing.

“The improvement of the technology in the Stailer application and the addition of several new functions requested by consumers and beauty professionals will be achieved by expanding the team of programmers with React Native specialists. Stailer will also be available in 5 other cities by the end of August: Brașov, Constanța, Pitești, Ploiești, and Sibiu, after currently being active in Bucharest and Cluj. At this time, the registration of salons in the five new cities is taking place on the platform. In addition, the new investment will stimulate the continued growth of marketing efforts to accelerate the digitalization of the beauty industry,” the company said.

The Stailer platform currently offers users access to over 300 beauty salons and 1,500 stylists and aims to reach a network of 1,000 salons and 5,000 stylists by the end of 2021.

In addition, as part of new investments in technology, Stailer will launch a consumer app for Android and iOS. The first commercial version will be released in August.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)