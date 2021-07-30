Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 13:52
Business

Romanian startup Stailer valued at EUR 5 mln after financing round

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Stailer.ro, the online booking platform for beauty salons launched by entrepreneur Andrei Ursachi, was valued at EUR 5 million after a recent financing round. The other three founders of Stailer are Attila Gere (CTO within the company), Bogdan Clipici (Chief Sales Officer), and Naliciadji Vladislav (Chief Product Officer).

The startup raised a pre-seed investment worth EUR 500,000 from a group of angel investors in a financing round led by Cosmin Țîrvuloiu, a serial entrepreneur and investor in tech projects. Bogdan Herea (CEO Pitech Plus), Lorand Soares Szasz (founder of Uprizers), Radu Axinte (entrepreneur and specialist in business growth), Eugen Șotropa (founder of e-advertising), and Cătălin Briciu (co-founder of Linnify Ventures) are the investors who participated in the new round of financing.

Stailer said that it would use the funds to accelerate its development plans for Romania and the region. It plans to improve technology, expand nationwide and increase investment in marketing.

“The improvement of the technology in the Stailer application and the addition of several new functions requested by consumers and beauty professionals will be achieved by expanding the team of programmers with React Native specialists. Stailer will also be available in 5 other cities by the end of August: Brașov, Constanța, Pitești, Ploiești, and Sibiu, after currently being active in Bucharest and Cluj. At this time, the registration of salons in the five new cities is taking place on the platform. In addition, the new investment will stimulate the continued growth of marketing efforts to accelerate the digitalization of the beauty industry,” the company said.

The Stailer platform currently offers users access to over 300 beauty salons and 1,500 stylists and aims to reach a network of 1,000 salons and 5,000 stylists by the end of 2021.

In addition, as part of new investments in technology, Stailer will launch a consumer app for Android and iOS. The first commercial version will be released in August.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 07/30/2021 - 13:52
Business

Romanian startup Stailer valued at EUR 5 mln after financing round

30 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian startup Stailer.ro, the online booking platform for beauty salons launched by entrepreneur Andrei Ursachi, was valued at EUR 5 million after a recent financing round. The other three founders of Stailer are Attila Gere (CTO within the company), Bogdan Clipici (Chief Sales Officer), and Naliciadji Vladislav (Chief Product Officer).

The startup raised a pre-seed investment worth EUR 500,000 from a group of angel investors in a financing round led by Cosmin Țîrvuloiu, a serial entrepreneur and investor in tech projects. Bogdan Herea (CEO Pitech Plus), Lorand Soares Szasz (founder of Uprizers), Radu Axinte (entrepreneur and specialist in business growth), Eugen Șotropa (founder of e-advertising), and Cătălin Briciu (co-founder of Linnify Ventures) are the investors who participated in the new round of financing.

Stailer said that it would use the funds to accelerate its development plans for Romania and the region. It plans to improve technology, expand nationwide and increase investment in marketing.

“The improvement of the technology in the Stailer application and the addition of several new functions requested by consumers and beauty professionals will be achieved by expanding the team of programmers with React Native specialists. Stailer will also be available in 5 other cities by the end of August: Brașov, Constanța, Pitești, Ploiești, and Sibiu, after currently being active in Bucharest and Cluj. At this time, the registration of salons in the five new cities is taking place on the platform. In addition, the new investment will stimulate the continued growth of marketing efforts to accelerate the digitalization of the beauty industry,” the company said.

The Stailer platform currently offers users access to over 300 beauty salons and 1,500 stylists and aims to reach a network of 1,000 salons and 5,000 stylists by the end of 2021.

In addition, as part of new investments in technology, Stailer will launch a consumer app for Android and iOS. The first commercial version will be released in August.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian IT company makes strong debut on Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania