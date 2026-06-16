Sri Lankan delivery worker assaulted by security guard at hospital in western Romania

Video

A delivery worker from Sri Lanka was reportedly assaulted on Monday, June 15, by a security guard in the courtyard of the Arad County Emergency Clinical Hospital, in western Romania. The altercation was filmed by a Sri Lankan and was sent to the local news outlet Special Arad.

The delivery worker allegedly stopped his car in the hospital courtyard, in front of a no-parking sign, in order to make a delivery. The security guard came, and the two exchanged words before the former approached the latter and pushed him several times. After a few moments, the guard hit the delivery worker in the face with his open palm.

The incident was filmed from the delivery worker’s car, and several witnesses saw the interaction.

The arrival of the police did not calm the situation, according to the delivery worker’s family, who claimed that the way the officers handled the situation was also problematic. The wife of the man said that the police initially downplayed the assault and tried to convince the man not to file a complaint.

Confronted with the video evidence, however, the police officers and the guard reached an understanding among themselves, according to the delivery worker’s family. The guard allegedly claimed that the hit was not intentional, while the police officers allegedly insisted on an immediate settlement on the spot.

In the end, the man did not file a complaint at the scene, but the family says they intend to notify the competent authorities and make the footage public. The delivery worker’s wife says that this was not his first incident with security personnel in the area of Arad County Hospital.

In reaction to the incident, the County Police Inspectorate announced the opening of a file for assault.

Florina Ionescu, hospital manager of the Arad County Clinical Hospital, said that the institution has a zero tolerance for violent behavior. “Regardless of nationality, citizens who enter the institution must be treated with respect! We have asked the security company to verify the situation and immediately apply the necessary measures,” she said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tudor Antonel Adrian|Dreamstime.com)