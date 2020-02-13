Bucharest light festival focuses on ‘parallel worlds’ at 2020 edition

The light festival Spotlight takes place this tear between April 23 and April 26.

The theme of this year’s edition is ‘Parallel Worlds,’ inviting the public to explore the connection between the physical and the virtual world, between the vulnerable, limited human figure and the virtual one, which can turn “extremely vast, complex and hard to understand, almost impenetrable.”

As part of the event, historical buildings and iconic places of Bucharest will turn into the main venues of the festival, allowing visitors to explore fascinating digital worlds, alternative landscapes, sensorial or audio-visual experiences, with the help of light installations.

Artists from Romania and from abroad will showcase their work at the festival, which gathers a public of over 500,000 people yearly.

(Photo: Alberto Mihai/ Dreamstime)

