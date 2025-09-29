Spotlight – International Light Art Festival returns to Bucharest in October

Bucharest hosts the ninth edition of Spotlight – International Light Art Festival, Romania’s largest urban light festival, between October 10 and 12, with over 20 installations from the country and across Europe. Themed “Symbiosis,” this year’s festival is curated by scenographer Adrian Damian, known for his multimedia stage designs and integration of new media art.

Installations will line Calea Victoriei, ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni, and partner venues, including Mega Mall and Promenada Mall, turning the capital into an interactive open-air laboratory of light art.

Audiences can expect giant illuminated animals, historic facades transformed through video mapping, and contemplative spaces that invite reflection on how people connect with one another.

“Under the theme Symbiosis, Spotlight 2025 offers a vibrant journey where light installations engage in dialogue with the city’s architecture - sometimes in contrast, sometimes in harmony,” Adrian Damian said.

Spotlight #9 also marks a partnership with Lille Video Mapping Festival, along with international conferences and panels hosted at Hanul Gabroveni. In addition, ARCUB will launch a new visual identity for the festival, under the campaign message: “When art lights up, the city surprises you.”

Since its launch in 2015, Spotlight has drawn more than 300,000 participants each year, aligning Bucharest with other European cities hosting major light art events.

Further details are available at arcub.ro and spotlightfestival.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARCUB)