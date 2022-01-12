Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:59
Business

Greek used cars trade platform Spotawheel enters Romania’s market

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greek second-hand car trading platform Spotawheel, ranked last year as the fastest-growing niche business in Europe, is entering Romania as part of an aggressive expansion plan on the continent, according to Profit.ro data.

Romanians buy each year more used cars from import than new cars.

The company, still at the startup level, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Athens, also has operations in Greece, Poland and Germany.

Spotawheel was launched by the Greeks Charis Arvanitis, Kyriakos Agadakos and Christos Zis to mediate, exclusively online, the transactions of buying and selling used cars.

The company offers the potential buyer the opportunity to choose from the platform the car he wants to test, and the platform promises to deliver it for testing in any part of the country chosen by the customer. At the same time, Spotawheel promises a refund within 7 days of purchasing the car and a 5-year warranty, the largest used car warranty in Europe.

Spotawheel recently raised USD 19.6 mln in investments and loans with the support of investment funds such as VentureFriends, Velocity Partners and FJ Labs. Last year, the company was ranked 39th out of 1,000 fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/12/2022 - 08:59
Business

Greek used cars trade platform Spotawheel enters Romania’s market

12 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Greek second-hand car trading platform Spotawheel, ranked last year as the fastest-growing niche business in Europe, is entering Romania as part of an aggressive expansion plan on the continent, according to Profit.ro data.

Romanians buy each year more used cars from import than new cars.

The company, still at the startup level, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Athens, also has operations in Greece, Poland and Germany.

Spotawheel was launched by the Greeks Charis Arvanitis, Kyriakos Agadakos and Christos Zis to mediate, exclusively online, the transactions of buying and selling used cars.

The company offers the potential buyer the opportunity to choose from the platform the car he wants to test, and the platform promises to deliver it for testing in any part of the country chosen by the customer. At the same time, Spotawheel promises a refund within 7 days of purchasing the car and a 5-year warranty, the largest used car warranty in Europe.

Spotawheel recently raised USD 19.6 mln in investments and loans with the support of investment funds such as VentureFriends, Velocity Partners and FJ Labs. Last year, the company was ranked 39th out of 1,000 fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks