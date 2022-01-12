Greek used cars trade platform Spotawheel enters Romania’s market

The Greek second-hand car trading platform Spotawheel, ranked last year as the fastest-growing niche business in Europe, is entering Romania as part of an aggressive expansion plan on the continent, according to Profit.ro data.

Romanians buy each year more used cars from import than new cars.

The company, still at the startup level, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Athens, also has operations in Greece, Poland and Germany.

Spotawheel was launched by the Greeks Charis Arvanitis, Kyriakos Agadakos and Christos Zis to mediate, exclusively online, the transactions of buying and selling used cars.

The company offers the potential buyer the opportunity to choose from the platform the car he wants to test, and the platform promises to deliver it for testing in any part of the country chosen by the customer. At the same time, Spotawheel promises a refund within 7 days of purchasing the car and a 5-year warranty, the largest used car warranty in Europe.

Spotawheel recently raised USD 19.6 mln in investments and loans with the support of investment funds such as VentureFriends, Velocity Partners and FJ Labs. Last year, the company was ranked 39th out of 1,000 fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)