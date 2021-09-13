Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Spot electricity price in Romania triples YoY in August

13 September 2021
The spot price on Romania’s day-ahead market (DAM) more than tripled in August, compared to the same month last year, to RON 554.6 per MWh (from RON 183.2 per MWh), according to the monthly report posted by the market operator OPCOM, quoted by Agerpres.

The total value of transactions was RON 1.042 bln, 203.09% more compared to August 2020 (when it was RON 343.9 mln).

The volume of transactions remained steady (-0.5% YoY) at 1.844 TWh.

The ratio of the DAM transactions per end consumption was 39.3%, down 5pp you.

Normal
Editor's picks