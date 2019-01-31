Keeping active: 2019 sport events in Romania

Running and biking events make up the majority of competitions available to amateur athletes locally. Other alternatives include obstacle races and football or basketball for corporate teams. We outline below some of the events taking place this year.

Red Bull Oslea Hiride

February 23

Oslea Massif, Hunedoara

This hike & ride competition is open to both professionals and amateurs. Participants climb from an altitude of 1,300 up to 1,940, and then descend 1.4 km on a 45-degree inclination slope. Further details here.

Vladeasa Winter Trail

February 23,24

Vladeasa Massif, Cluj

The first day is dedicated to ski competitions for adults and children, and the second to the mountain running race and the children’s race. Registrations can be made here.

Hasmas Winter Trail

March 9

Balan, Harghita

Trail runners have a new event beginning this year, starting in Balan, a town in the foothills of Hasmas Massif. The trail is 18 km long, with a level difference of 1,170 meters. Registrations can be made here.

Bucegi Winter Race

March 23

Padina – Pestera, Bucegi Mountains

The ski competition covers a length of approximately 21 km and 1,000 meters level difference. It has a section for men and one for women. More details and registrations here.

The Sand Marathon (Maratonul Nisipului)

March 31

Mamaia, Constanța

This endurance race takes place on shore sand. It includes a marathon, a half marathon, a 10 km race, and a 3 km race. Registrations can be made here.

Brașov Half Marathon

April 6

Brașov, Brașov

This mountain running race starts and ends in Brașov’s Unirii Square, and takes runners to up to Poiana Brasov on a total distance of 20 km. There is also a 10 km race on paved and unpaved surface, also starting in Unirii Square. Registrations are open here.

Bucharest 10K&Family Run

April 7

Bucharest

This is the baby brother of the Bucharest Marathon and Bucharest Half Marathon. It includes a 10 K race, a relay race, a family run & walk race, and dedicated races for children and teenagers. More info and registrations here.

Cluj Marathon

April 14

Cluj-Napoca, Cluj

This event includes a 42 km marathon, a 21 km half-marathon, a 10K race, a relay, a 5 km cross, and a kids race. Last year, more than 7,000 runners finished the marathon. More info and registrations here.

Băneasa Race

April 14

Băneasa forest, Bucharest

A 10.5 km cross and a half-marathon going through Băneasa forest, on the outskirts of Bucharest. Registrations are open here.

Color Run Bucharest

April 20

Bucharest

At this event, participants get covered in colored powder once every kilometer they run. A night race is also available. Registrations are open here.

Iași Half Marathon

April 21

The event includes an individual semi-marathon, a 10 km cross, a 5 km cross, a popular race, and a children’s race. The event supports Save the Children charity. Registrations can be made here.

EcoRun Moieciu

May 4

Moieciu de Sus, Brașov

Re-branded beginning this year as EcoRun Moieciu, the event includes three races, a 42 km marathon, with a level difference of some 2,400 meters, a 14 km eco-cross, and a race for children, starting and ending in Moieciu de Sus. More details here.

Bucharest Half-Marathon

May 11,12

Bucharest

The event covers a half-marathon, a 10 km individual race, a relay race, and races for teens and kids race. Disabled athletes can register for the wheelchairs/hand-bikes category. More details here.

Asaltul Lupilor

May 15

Enduro Ranch, Iasi

An obstacle & mud race taking place on the premises of a nature park. Anyone over 16 can join and attempt to overcome over 25 obstacles on a distance of 6 kilometers. More details here.

Transylvania 100

May 18

Bran, Brașov

This race takes runners through forest trails, mountain plateaus and ridges starting from the Bran castle and back to it. It includes several races, for various endurance levels. They are detailed here, alongside further logistics related details.

Brașov Marathon

May 25, 26

Brașov, Brașov

Described as “Romania’s most panoramic road marathon,” the event gives the participants the option to register for six races: a 42km marathon, 21km half marathon, a 10.7km race, a 5.7km popular race, a 4×10.7km team run and races for children aged 6 to 14. More details here.

X-Man Romania Triathlon

June 1

Oradea, Bihor

The three stages of the competition take place in Oradea and its surroundings, namely in an artificial lake on the outskirts of the city, the cycling on the hills around the city and the running in the historic center, the central square and the surrounding streets. More information here.

Sibiu Marathon

June 1

Sibiu, Sibiu

Following the tradition of the London Marathon, this is a fundraising event, aimed at supporting initiatives that can improve community life. Several races are available: the 42 km marathon, the 21 km half marathon, a 10 k race, a 5 km Visma cross, a relay race, and kids’ races. More details here

Retezat SkyRace

June 15

Cheile Butii, Uricani, Hunedoara

This sky-running event takes athletes on mountain tracks at the Butii gorges, in Retezat mountains. Two of the races fit into the sky-running category, and one targets those who enjoy trekking or want to take up mountain running. Registrations can be made here.

DHL Marathon

June 22

Cheile Grădiștei – Fundata, Brașov

The event is open to both professional and amateur runners. It includes a marathon, a half marathon, a relay race, and kids races. More details here.

Zărneşti Challenge

June 22

Zărneşti, Braşov

This obstacle running race takes place on a forest trail, close to the Brebina motocross trail. More details here.

Bate Toaca Marathon

June 29

Durău, Neamț

The tracks of the event, which includes an 18 km vertical race, a marathon, and a family race, go through the mountain trails in the Ceahlau mountains. More details here.

Spartan Race

August 3

Poiana Brasov, Brasov

Those joining the race need to overcome in between 24 to 29 obstacles on a distance of 10 miles. It is open to anyone over 15, and a race for kids is also available. More details here.

Carpathian MTB Epic

August 1 – 4

Cheile Gradistei area, Brasov

The event promises four days of pure mountain biking, riding through 173 km of stunning scenery. It is open to both professionals and amateurs. More information here.

Endurance Triathlon Beliş

August 17

Beliş, Cluj

The competition includes two races: a half ironman (1900m swimming, 89km road cycling, and 18km running) and an Olympic one (1500m swimming, 39km road cycling, and 9km running ). More info here.

Via Maria Theresia Marathon

August 24

Colibița, Bistrița-Năsăud

Via Maria Theresia (the road of Maria Theresia) links the Călimani and Rodnei mountains and is the setting for this competition. More details on this year’s edition should be made available here.

Transmaraton

September 15

Transfăgărășan

This race takes place on Romania’s high altitude road Transfăgărășan, and supports several charities. It includes a 50 km ultramarathon, a 42 km marathon, a 21 km half marathon, a 34 km race, and a 10 km race. More details here.

Hot Air Balloon Parade

September

Câmpu Cetății, Mureș

This event doesn’t challenge the participants’ athletic abilities but it is fun to watch. Updates are posted here.

Bucharest Marathon

October

Bucharest

This is the biggest running event in the capital, gathering athletes from all over the world. The event covers a team relay race, a half marathon and a marathon but also kids’ races. More details here.

DKMT Euroregion Endurance Cup

November 23

Timişoara, Timiş

A yearly event for amateur swimmers older than 18. It includes both endurance and shorter, 25-meter races. More details about this event and other swimming events in Timişoara here.

Those working in large companies have the option of enrolling in various team events organized through the Romanian Corporate Sports network. It covers football, tennis, table tennis, and basketball. More details here.

