Sphera Franchise Group invests EUR 1 million in the first KFC Drive Thru unit in Craiova

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, continues the development of its restaurant portfolio with the inauguration of the first KFC Drive-Thru in Craiova. The new unit, which required an investment of approx 1 million euro, is the fifth opened in 2024, proving the company’s dynamism and commitment to sustained growth. KFC's footprint in Craiova thus expands to four units, strengthening the presence of the brand in this city.

"Expanding our presence in Craiova, an important city in South-West Romania, aligns with our long-term business vision and strategic objective to inaugurate Drive-Thru units. Through the constant investments we make in such units, we meet the demand for our products in high-traffic areas, easily accessible to consumers, offering them multiple ordering channels 24/7”, stated Marian Gogu, General Manager, KFC Romania.

KFC Promenada Craiova Drive-Thru is situated in the parking lot of the Promenada Shopping Center, located at 61 Calea Severinului, and has an area of approx. 350 sqm, with 64 seats inside and 24 seats on the outside terrace. The hours of operation are from 08:00 to 23:45 for restaurant service, while the drive-thru and take-away service are open 24 hours a day.

This inauguration also brings a special offer for the first 100 customers who arrive at the restaurant, consisting of a voucher that ensures them, at their choice, one of the most popular burgers on the menu: a Double Booster or the spicy version, Double Hot Booster.

The unit is equipped with modern technologies, including digital screens for product presentation, self-order kiosks, and a free refill system for soft drinks. Also, customers can order through multiple channels: in the restaurant, through the takeaway service, on the dedicated drive-thru line, or through online ordering platforms.

The opening of the new KFC restaurant in Craiova generates 40 new jobs locally, in positions such as Kitchen Worker, Cashier, Manager (Restaurant Director), and Assistant Manager. Starting with the third month of employment, the net salary of the employees will exceed 3,100 lei, including the basic salary, meal vouchers, and various bonuses and premiums, according to KFC’s remuneration policy. Employees will also have free access to an online platform with over 750 training courses, covering a variety of skills and interests, useful for both professional and personal development.

For more details about the latest news from KFC, please access KFC Romania Facebook, KFC Romania Instagram, KFC Romania TikTok, and www.kfc.ro.

* This is a press release.