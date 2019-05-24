Organizers expect 70,000 spectators a day at this year’s Sibiu International Theater Festival

About 3,300 artists from 73 countries will participate at this year’s edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), which will be organized between June 14 and June 23. The organizers estimate that the event will attract 70,000 spectators per day.

“The 26th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival brings 540 events to Sibiu and other cities - Bucharest, Cluj, Medias, in the Transylvanian fortresses (we perform in 21 churches of different rite). There are 3,300 artists coming from 73 countries and performing in 75 spaces with about 70,000 spectators a day. These figures position the festival first in the world as a unique festival,” FITS president Constantin Chiriac said during a press conference, local Agerpres reported.

The festival’s program will also include events that take place within the Romania-France Season, Chiriac also said. The motto of FITS 2019 is “The art of giving.”

The FITS president also spoke about the six celebrities who will receive stars on the Sibiu Walk of Fame during the festival. Among them Emmanuel Demarcy-Mota – director of the Paris Autumn Festival, actor and director Pippo Delbono, playwright and theater director Stan Lai, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Romanian actress Maia Morgenstern. A total of 38 stars have been awarded since the inauguration of this project six years ago.

(Photo source: Facebook/FITS)