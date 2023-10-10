Politics

Romanian Govt. promises to fix special pension bill this week

10 October 2023

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on October 9, speaking from the Bulgarian Riviera, that the amendments to the draft law on special pensions would be submitted this week, and "with little effort," the Senate will pass it, with the vote in the Chamber of Deputies expected next week.

The special pension bill, aimed to cap the special pensions' impact on the public budget, is a target under the Resilience Facility corresponding to the last quarter of last year. The Constitutional Court, however, returned the first version of the bill to lawmakers.

PM Ciolacu claims that the magistrates (the recipients of the highest special pensions) accepted part of the government's principles, such as a special income tax levied on pensions exceeding the average net wage or the calculation of the pension based on the incomes derived in the last four years (as opposed to one year currently) of activity, Bursa.ro reported.

The head of the executive announced that "that anomaly by which some earned more in retirement than in activity has ended."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

1

