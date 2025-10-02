South Korean Embassy in Romania hosts reception to mark National Foundation Day, Armed Forces Day

South Korean ambassador Kap-soo Rim will host a reception at the Bucharest National Theater on Friday, October 3, to mark the National Foundation Day and Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Korea.

The reception is also in honor of the 35th anniversary of Korea-Romania bilateral relations. In the last three years, the two countries have seen progress in high-level exchanges, economic cooperation, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges, according to the official press release.

The official ceremony will begin with the welcoming remarks of ambassador Kap-soo Rim, followed by congratulatory messages from Romanian president Nicușor Dan, delivered by presidential advisor Cristian Diaconescu, and from senate president Mircea Abrudean.

Other government officials, members of the Parliament, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the Korean community in Romania will participate in the reception in central Bucharest.

The event will feature a special performance by the renowned Korean group E-Ro Band, who will present traditional Korean songs, infused with modern interpretations. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy a performance on the traditional Korean string instrument, Haeguem.

In addition to the cultural program, guests will be introduced to presentations showcasing milestones in Korea’s transformation, including advancements in high-end technologies by leading Korean electronics companies, Samsung and LG, as well as innovations from Korea’s leading defense company, Hanwha Aerospace.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: South Korean Embassy press release)