Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Real Estate

Sources: bidders already showed up for EUR 400 mln RO office portfolio of CA Immo

29 November 2021
Sources familiar with the negotiations claim that three bidders have already expressed interest in the portfolio of the Austrian real estate company CA Immo, namely Dedeman, S Immo and Indotek. But neither the sell nor the buy-side confirmed negotiations.

The representatives of Dedeman - a holding of companies active in the real estate area among others, held by local entrepreneurs Dragos and Adrian Paval, told Profit.ro that they do not intend to buy this portfolio.

Representatives of Indotek, a group of investment management companies owned by American and Hungarian shareholders, stated that they are looking at several properties on the Romanian market and know these assets but have no discussions about them with CA Immo at the moment.

The same sources evaluate the value of the entire CA Immo portfolio at over EUR 400 mln, for an average rent of EUR 16 per square meter and an investment yield of 7%. At this value, the transaction would become the largest ever made on the Romanian real estate market, after the current record reached by the sale of NEPI Rockcastle's office portfolio to AFI Europe at a price of over EUR 300 mln.

(Photo source: the company)

