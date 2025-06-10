Justice

Former Romanian health minister gets 42-month final jail sentence for bribe taking

10 June 2025

On Friday, June 6, the Cluj Court of Appeal heard the appeal filed by former health minister Sorina Pintea in the case in which she was accused of bribery, upholding the sentence decided by the Cluj Tribunal a year ago: 42 months of jail with execution.

At the same time, the court decided to confiscate EUR 10,000 from Sorina Pintea, Digi24 reported.

DNA showed that, between December 2019 and February 2020, as manager of the County Emergency Hospital in Baia Mare, Pintea received a bribe to award a public works contract.

Sorina Pintea served as minister of health between 2018 and 2019 in the government led by Viorica Dăncilă.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

On Friday, June 6, the Cluj Court of Appeal heard the appeal filed by former health minister Sorina Pintea in the case in which she was accused of bribery, upholding the sentence decided by the Cluj Tribunal a year ago: 42 months of jail with execution.

At the same time, the court decided to confiscate EUR 10,000 from Sorina Pintea, Digi24 reported.

DNA showed that, between December 2019 and February 2020, as manager of the County Emergency Hospital in Baia Mare, Pintea received a bribe to award a public works contract.

Sorina Pintea served as minister of health between 2018 and 2019 in the government led by Viorica Dăncilă.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

