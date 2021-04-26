Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 14:05
Sports

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea wins Istanbul tournament

26 April 2021
Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea won the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul this past weekend. 

She defeated Belgian Elise Mertens to win her second career title, 13 years after the first one she won in Tashkent in 2008.

The win pushed Cîrstea to the 58th spot in the WTA singles rankings, up from 67th before the tournament. She also won prize money worth USD 29,200.

Besides the two titles won in Istanbul and Tashkent, Cîrstea previously played three finals in Budapest (2007), Toronto (2013), and Tashkent (2019).

Last year, Romanian Patricia Ţig won the Istanbul tournament. 

(Photo: STRINGERimages | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

