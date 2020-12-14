Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea wins ITF title in Dubai

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea defeated Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the ITF tournament in Dubai on Saturday, December 12.

This is her first professional singles title in almost five years, according to Itftennis.com.

Cirstea, 30, won the final in about two hours, local Agerpres reported.

Following Saturday’s victory, Sorana Cirstea climbed 15 places in the WTA singles ranking and is now at number 71, with 999 points. Simona Halep remains Romania’s best-ranked player, being second in the WTA top.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorana Cirstea)