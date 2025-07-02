Central Romania: SoNoRo Musikland reaches Sibiu at this year's edition

SoNoRo Musikland, the chamber music festival celebrating the architectural heritage of Transylvania, has scheduled this year concerts in Sibiu and Copșa Mare, in addition to Cincu, Saschiz, Meșendorf, Criț, Viscri, Codlea, Făgăraș, and Brașov.

This year's program spans 16 days and 23 events, comprising 16 concerts, two jam sessions, and five concerts for children held under the SoNoRo Kids brand. Twenty-three artists and two orchestras, the Sibiu State Philharmonic Orchestra and the SoNoRo Strings Orchestra, will perform at the events.

Sibiu will host five chamber concerts in various venues, including the Hall of Mirrors of the Democratic Forum of Germans in Sibiu, the Esplanade of the Sibiu State Philharmonic, the Concert Hall of the Astra Sibiu County Library, the Roman Catholic Parish Church of Holy Trinity, and the Music Salon of the Brukenthal National Museum.

While the first edition of the festival focused solely on the area of the fortified Saxon churches, the second and subsequent editions expanded to include jam session-type concerts in houses that have been added to the tourist circuit of the area.

"I am delighted that, this year, we are returning to places that have already started to become traditional SoNoRo Musikland ones. This year our music will also reach the cities of Sibiu and Copșa Mare, and new venues in the city of Brașov, such as the Brașov Art Museum, the Democratic Forum of the Germans in Brașov, Brukenhalle (the former summer residence of the Brukenthal family in Șcheii Brașovului), and we will return to the Weavers' Bastion for the final concert. Near Brașov, we will reach the Fortified Church in Codlea and the imposing Făgăraș Fortress. We will return to the villages on the Transylvanian Hills, to fortified churches and courtyards of guesthouses – in Cincu, Saschiz, Meșendorf, Criț, and Viscri –where the concerts at sunset and moonlight have a special charm," Răzvan Popovici, the director of SoNoRo Musikland, explained.

The festival takes place between July 4 and July 19. Access to the concerts is free, by invitation or reservation, within the available seating.

(Photo: Sorin Colac/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com