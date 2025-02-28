Solida Capital Europe enters Romanian real estate market with Victoria Center acquisition in Bucharest

Investment company Solida Capital Europe entered the Romanian real estate market with the acquisition of the Victoria Center office building from Manova Partners, formerly Macquarie Group. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Victoria Center has a landmark position on Calea Victoriei, in the heart of Bucharest’s CBD. It offers roughly 8,600 square meters of prime office space and holds a BREEAM In-Use certification with an Excellent rating.

The office building’s tenants include companies from the law, IT, and financial services sectors, such as Aon Romania, nShift, Botezatu Estrade & Asociatii, and Eversheds Lina & Guia. The United Mexican States Embassy in Romania has also recently chosen the building as its headquarters.

“The acquisition of Victoria Center represents a strategic step in expanding our real estate portfolio across Central and Eastern Europe. This investment underlines our commitment to identify and seize quality opportunities in high-growth markets that are in line with our core mission of aggregating value through our asset management expertise. The successful completion of this first milestone in Bucharest will open in the near future new opportunities to explore,” said Joao Saracho, Managing Director at Solida Capital Europe.

Colliers acted as advisor to the buyer in this transaction.

Romania’s real estate investment market closed 2024 with a total transaction volume of EUR 750 million, marking the highest growth in transactional activity among the six largest economies in Central and Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia).

For 2025, Colliers consultants expect a promising year with a strong pipeline of transactions. Ongoing negotiations with a value in the range of EUR 500 million suggest that investment volumes in 2025 have a good prospect of exceeding the levels of last year.

(Photo source: Colliers)