Transport

Romania’s Softronic to deliver locomotives to RS Lease Slovakia

28 July 2025

Romanian locomotive manufacturer Softronic Craiova has signed a contract with RS Lease Slovakia for the delivery of two Transmontana locomotives, which will be produced in the Craiova plant and delivered in the first half of 2026.

The six-axle electric locomotives are designed for the demands of heavy freight transport, but are also adaptable to other types of rail services.

“The contract with RS Lease is not only a step forward in the development of our business, but also a proof of the trend for modernization of railway infrastructure and fleets in Europe. We see a growing interest from companies that want to invest in sustainable, efficient, and digital transport solutions,” the company said.

The Romanian manufacturer has also delivered TransMontana locomotives, produced in Craiova, to DB Cargo Romania, a subsidiary of the German company Deutsche Bahn; to the Swedish state railway operator Green Cargo; and to CER Cargo Holding, a company active in rail freight transport in Hungary and Central Europe.

(Photo: Softronic.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

