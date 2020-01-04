Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 04/01/2020 - 13:56
Bucharest-based university opens free-access online library
01 April 2020
The National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) in Bucharest has opened an online library offering free access to books published by professors of the university.

The books, which cover social sciences topics, have been published at the Comunicare.ro and Tritonic publishing houses.

“With the support of the two publishing houses, which showed solidarity in this difficult situation generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, SNSPA opened a virtual library, eLibrary.snspa.ro, where numerous titles are available for reading or downloading,” SNSPA said in a press release quoted by Edupedu.ro.

The online library will be accessible throughout the duration of the state of emergency, at eLibrary.snspa.ro.

(Photo: Pixabay)

