Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 10:20
Social
Most of Romania under snow and blizzard alert until Thursday morning
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian meteorologists have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and blizzard that covers most of the country, including the capital Bucharest. The alert is valid until Thursday morning, February 6.

It will snow in the mountain areas and in the northern and central parts of Moldova region, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) said. Then, beginning Wednesday evening, it will also snow in southern Moldova, in Dobrogea and in most of Muntenia. Meanwhile, the wind is expected to reach speeds of 60-70 km per hour, and even 90-100 km per hour in the mountain areas, leading to decreased visibility.

“In the second part of Wednesday and in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the wind will also strengthen in the western and central regions, with speeds exceeding 55-60 km per hour at times,” ANM said.

Weather alert map

After a spring-like weather, the temperatures will also drop in Bucharest in this period, reaching -2 degrees Celsius on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, local Digi24 reported. Snow flurries are possible during the night, and the wind can reach speeds of 55-60 km per hour.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: 

ID 83930487 © Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 10:20
Social
Most of Romania under snow and blizzard alert until Thursday morning
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian meteorologists have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and blizzard that covers most of the country, including the capital Bucharest. The alert is valid until Thursday morning, February 6.

It will snow in the mountain areas and in the northern and central parts of Moldova region, the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) said. Then, beginning Wednesday evening, it will also snow in southern Moldova, in Dobrogea and in most of Muntenia. Meanwhile, the wind is expected to reach speeds of 60-70 km per hour, and even 90-100 km per hour in the mountain areas, leading to decreased visibility.

“In the second part of Wednesday and in the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the wind will also strengthen in the western and central regions, with speeds exceeding 55-60 km per hour at times,” ANM said.

Weather alert map

After a spring-like weather, the temperatures will also drop in Bucharest in this period, reaching -2 degrees Celsius on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, local Digi24 reported. Snow flurries are possible during the night, and the wind can reach speeds of 55-60 km per hour.

[email protected]

(Opening photo: 

ID 83930487 © Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40