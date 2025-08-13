Southeastern Romania: EUR 4 mln worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in major Constanța Port bust

Romanian border police and customs officials have seized over EUR 4 million worth of smuggled cigarettes hidden inside a shipping container at Constanța South Agigea Port. The bust, which uncovered more than 15 million undeclared cigarettes, is one of the largest recorded this year.

The container, which arrived from the United Arab Emirates and was declared as carrying paper rolls, was intercepted following a targeted risk assessment. Upon thorough inspection by border police, customs officials, and officers from the Organized Crime Brigade, authorities discovered 15.5 million cigarettes without excise stamps concealed inside.

The shipment was destined for a Romanian company, but the investigation revealed falsified documentation, leading to suspicions of customs fraud and large-scale smuggling, the border police said.

The total market value of the confiscated goods is estimated at RON 20 million, equivalent to roughly EUR 4 million.

Legal proceedings are underway under the coordination of prosecutors.

