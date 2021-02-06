Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 07:52
Business

Romanian SMEs applied for EUR 7 bln of Govt.-guaranteed loans in 2020-2021

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian small and medium enterprises signed last year 25,586 loan contracts under the Government-backed scheme IMM Invest, worth a total of RON 14.2 bln (nearly EUR 3 bln). In the first five months of 2021, they submitted requests for some 17,000 loans worth RON 20.3 bln (over EUR 4 bln).

Out of the loans requested this year, 13,967 worth RON 16 bln are under the same scheme IMM Invest, and another 2,849 loans worth RON 4.3 bln are submitted under the new scheme dedicated to farmers AGRO, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Under the schemas, the Government subsidises the managing fee and the risk fee charged by the bank during the whole period of the contract, and it also subsidises the interest for eight months.

The facility already made a significant impact on corporate bank lending: despite the adverse circumstances, the stock of corporate loans (local currency) surged by 17% yoy as of April - reversing the -0.03% y/y negative performance displayed last April, at the outset of the crisis.

For running the program, the National Credit Guarantee Fund for SMEs (FNGCIMM - the body managing the schemes) has signed guarantee agreements with 23 banks: Banca Transilvania, BCR, CEC Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, BRD GSG, Unicredit Bank, Alpha Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, Exim Bank, OTP Bank, Banca Romaneasca, ING Bank, First Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Patria Bank, Libra Bank, Porsche Bank, Pro Credit Bank, Vista Bank, Idea Bank, Garanti Bank, Banca Română de Credite şi Investiţii, Techventures Bank.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/02/2021 - 07:52
Business

Romanian SMEs applied for EUR 7 bln of Govt.-guaranteed loans in 2020-2021

02 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian small and medium enterprises signed last year 25,586 loan contracts under the Government-backed scheme IMM Invest, worth a total of RON 14.2 bln (nearly EUR 3 bln). In the first five months of 2021, they submitted requests for some 17,000 loans worth RON 20.3 bln (over EUR 4 bln).

Out of the loans requested this year, 13,967 worth RON 16 bln are under the same scheme IMM Invest, and another 2,849 loans worth RON 4.3 bln are submitted under the new scheme dedicated to farmers AGRO, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Under the schemas, the Government subsidises the managing fee and the risk fee charged by the bank during the whole period of the contract, and it also subsidises the interest for eight months.

The facility already made a significant impact on corporate bank lending: despite the adverse circumstances, the stock of corporate loans (local currency) surged by 17% yoy as of April - reversing the -0.03% y/y negative performance displayed last April, at the outset of the crisis.

For running the program, the National Credit Guarantee Fund for SMEs (FNGCIMM - the body managing the schemes) has signed guarantee agreements with 23 banks: Banca Transilvania, BCR, CEC Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, BRD GSG, Unicredit Bank, Alpha Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, Exim Bank, OTP Bank, Banca Romaneasca, ING Bank, First Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Patria Bank, Libra Bank, Porsche Bank, Pro Credit Bank, Vista Bank, Idea Bank, Garanti Bank, Banca Română de Credite şi Investiţii, Techventures Bank.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars