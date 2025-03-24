Bucharest's smart machines turn recycled bottles into 2,000 meals for stray cats in two months

Bucharest's initiative to combine recycling with animal welfare has led to 2,000 meals being provided for stray cats in just two months. Smart vending machines, installed in Tineretului, Floreasca, and Circului parks, dispense pet food in exchange for recycled plastic bottles or aluminum cans.

Since their launch, the five machines have collected over 8,000 bottles and distributed approximately 340 kilograms of food, the Bucharest City Hall said. They also provide water, which will be particularly valuable during the summer months.

The project is a pilot initiative by Asociația Sache, which donated the food with support from U.S.-based Greater Good Charities, in collaboration with the Animal Supervision and Protection Authority (ASPA), which manages the machines. The initiative is backed by the Bucharest City Hall and ALPAB, the city's public green space authority.

The program complements ASPA's ongoing free sterilization campaign aimed at controlling the stray cat population.

