Society

Bucharest's smart machines turn recycled bottles into 2,000 meals for stray cats in two months

24 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's initiative to combine recycling with animal welfare has led to 2,000 meals being provided for stray cats in just two months. Smart vending machines, installed in Tineretului, Floreasca, and Circului parks, dispense pet food in exchange for recycled plastic bottles or aluminum cans.

Since their launch, the five machines have collected over 8,000 bottles and distributed approximately 340 kilograms of food, the Bucharest City Hall said. They also provide water, which will be particularly valuable during the summer months.

The project is a pilot initiative by Asociația Sache, which donated the food with support from U.S.-based Greater Good Charities, in collaboration with the Animal Supervision and Protection Authority (ASPA), which manages the machines. The initiative is backed by the Bucharest City Hall and ALPAB, the city's public green space authority.

The program complements ASPA's ongoing free sterilization campaign aimed at controlling the stray cat population.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului București)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Society

Bucharest's smart machines turn recycled bottles into 2,000 meals for stray cats in two months

24 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's initiative to combine recycling with animal welfare has led to 2,000 meals being provided for stray cats in just two months. Smart vending machines, installed in Tineretului, Floreasca, and Circului parks, dispense pet food in exchange for recycled plastic bottles or aluminum cans.

Since their launch, the five machines have collected over 8,000 bottles and distributed approximately 340 kilograms of food, the Bucharest City Hall said. They also provide water, which will be particularly valuable during the summer months.

The project is a pilot initiative by Asociația Sache, which donated the food with support from U.S.-based Greater Good Charities, in collaboration with the Animal Supervision and Protection Authority (ASPA), which manages the machines. The initiative is backed by the Bucharest City Hall and ALPAB, the city's public green space authority.

The program complements ASPA's ongoing free sterilization campaign aimed at controlling the stray cat population.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului București)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 March 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz spud first production well of Neptun Deep gas project in Romania’s Black Sea
25 March 2025
Society
Survey: Two-thirds of Europeans want EU to ensure their protection, Romanians less enthusiastic
25 March 2025
Finance
EC clears EUR 200 mln capital increase at Romanian state-owned CEC Bank
25 March 2025
Politics
Romanian acting president says US decision on potential Visa Waiver delay expected this week
24 March 2025
Politics
Ranking of wealthiest presidential candidates in Romania unveils surprises
24 March 2025
Business
Wendy’s confirms arrival in Romania with five restaurants by end-2025
24 March 2025
Defense
American conservatives reportedly lobby Trump administration to withdraw troops from Romania
24 March 2025
Politics
Far-right leader George Simion leads Romanian presidential race as new poll shows tight battle for runoff