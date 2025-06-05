Slow Food Buzău – 2 years of economic impact: 20 events, 10,000 tourists, dozens of strengthened rural businesses

News from Companies

Slow Food Buzău celebrates two years of activity with tangible economic results: over 20 organized events, 10,000 tourists attracted, and dozens of local businesses supported through promotion and direct sales. Amid a difficult economic context for Romania’s artisanal producers, the project has shown that initiatives based on local gastronomy and sustainable tourism can generate added value in rural areas. The next event takes place this weekend in Berca, continuing the growth trajectory of the Slow Food Buzău community, with a focus on strengthening short supply chains and attracting new audience segments.

A record number of tourists with an interest in local gastronomy from over 10 European countries, as well as from all over Romania, visited in 2023 and 2024.

In just two years, Slow Food Buzău organized more than 20 events, the largest being the Artisans’ Market, drawing an estimated total of over 10,000 tourists, many from outside Buzău County. Visitor numbers have increased each year. At the same time, Ținutul Buzăului has established itself as a cosmopolitan destination, welcoming tourists from more than 10 European countries – from Spain and Germany to Serbia – along with guests from all Romanian regions and local communities.

In 2024, Buzău hosted the first edition of the Slow Food Romania Conference, a landmark event for the sustainable gastronomy movement in the country. The conference brought together artisanal producers, organic farmers, chefs, culinary bloggers, and sustainable tourism experts. Also in 2024, Slow Food Buzău representatives participated in Terra Madre – the world’s largest Slow Food fair – as the only Romanian representatives with their own stand.

"We are delighted that our initiative is already recognized as a model of best practices. We hope Buzău will become a hub of artisanal gastronomy in Romania and Eastern Europe, and our community – a shining example of sustainable development through collaboration and long-term vision." — Thorsten Kirschner, Co-founder and Manager, Slow Food Buzău Community

Genuine support for local producers and rural entrepreneurship

Since its launch, each edition of the Artisans’ Market has gathered over 30 exhibitors, selected on a rotating basis from among artisanal producers in Buzău County and neighboring regions. Many of them consider the Berca event one of the most successful in rural areas. According to their statements, sales achieved here often surpassed those from similar fairs held in major cities like Bucharest or Brașov.

Despite the difficult economic situation for small producers, participants expect commercial opportunities to expand, thanks to the integrated vision of the community’s members. The events serve not only as sales points but also as platforms for promotion, networking, and customer loyalty. Several local producers reported entering short supply chains, collaborations with regional restaurants, and even international orders after participating in Slow Food Buzău events. In 2025, community members will benefit from more specific support aligned with the farm-to-table concept. The goal is to build a short food supply chain where local Buzău producers can provide ingredients to restaurants and hotels in the county.

What’s next in 2025 for the Slow Food Buzău community?

In 2025, Slow Food Buzău will relaunch www.travelbuzau.com under the banner of the Slow Food Buzău Community – the most comprehensive guide to Buzău County, to be made available in four languages: Romanian, English, German, and French.

Buzău Culinary Autumn (September 1 – November 31, 2025) – one of the largest local gastronomic events in Romania! Over 20 culinary events organized by Slow Food Buzău members (farm-to-table experiences, cooking shows, the fall edition of the Artisans’ Market, truffle hunting weekends, etc.).

The Artisans’ Market returns this weekend, June 7–8, in Berca: two days of local gastronomy, traditions, and authentic tourism in Ținutul Buzăului.

This upcoming weekend, the Slow Food Buzău community is organizing the sixth edition of the Artisans’ Market – Slow Food & Gourmet Hub Buzău, a landmark event dedicated to promoting artisanal gastronomy, local tourism, and sustainability. It will be held in the village of Berca, in the heart of the UNESCO Global Geopark Ținutul Buzăului.

What you’ll find at the Artisans’ Market:

Artisan product fair: honey, cheeses, cold-pressed oils, jams, sourdough bread, seasonal vegetables

Dealu Mare Wine Corner: artisanal wine tastings

Slow Food-style Gourmet Street Food: local dishes, including vegetarian options

Children’s workshops, craft demonstrations, live music, and educational Escape Room

Geopark & Slow Food info booth and the “Artisanal Buzău” raffle

Over 30 local and regional exhibitors will participate, including: Melinis, Ferma Pas-Strâmtu, Casa Ghizdeanu, Crama 3 Conace, Fromaggeria Giuseppe, Miedăria, Hanul Moara Veche, Distil Art, and many more. Visitors can win a crate of authentic artisanal products in the dedicated raffle.

Artisans’ Market – a model for rural development through gastronomy

With 20 events held in just two years, the project has attracted over 10,000 tourists from Romania and 10 other European countries. The events have had a direct economic impact on the community, supporting local producers and boosting tourism in the area.

