Bucharest’s Slow Coffee Festival adds workshops for restaurants, cafes to 2024 edition

This year’s Slow Coffee Festival, a major event dedicated to specialty coffee that promotes sustainability, dedicates a day to the growth and development of professionals in the field of restaurants and cafes. Ten workshops will be held on May 31 for the B2B community.

Slow Coffee Festival takes place at Galeriile Senat – Combinatul Fondului Plastic in Bucharest from May 31 to June 2.

The first day of the event, May 31, will be dedicated exclusively to the business environment (B2B Day), with ten workshops scheduled to be held by experts for the community of restaurants and cafes. The themes will focus on business growth or access to financing, how to get coffee shop equipment in operational leasing, visual identity, and sustainability.

“We are waiting for businesses from the area of restaurants, cafes, and related ones to sign up: participation is free, but the gain for each of us is hopefully very high in terms of development and learning,” said Laura Roshanian, organizer.

Further details are available here, and the registration form can be found here.

(Photo source: the organizers)