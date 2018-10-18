Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep withdraws from WTA Finals due to back injury

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, who is to end the year as World No.1, has decided to withdraw from the WTA Finals in Singapore, due to her back injury. She was diagnosed with disk hernia earlier this month.

The back problems forced Halep to abandon in her first-round match at the China Open in Beijing. She also withdrew from the Kremlin Cup earlier this week.

“Unfortunately, after much discussion with my team and doctors, I have made the decision to withdraw from the WTA Finals in Singapore. I wanted to finish 2018 on a high after such an incredible year, but sadly my back injury hasn’t healed the way we hoped it would and I need to put my long-term health first,” Simona Halep told her fans on Facebook.

Since Singapore became the WTA Finals host city in 2014, the Romanian is the only woman to have qualified all five years, according to Wtatennis.com. Her decision to withdraw this year moves the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens, who is No.9 on the Porsche Race to Singapore, into the field.

The eight players present at this year’s WTA Finals are Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova, and Kiki Bertens. The draw ceremony for the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore will be held on Friday, October 19.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Simona Halep)