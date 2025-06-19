SIGNAL IDUNA receives ASF approval for the acquisition of the majority stake in Garanta Asigurări

News from Companies

SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE announces that final approval has been received from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the acquisition of the majority stake in Garanta Asigurări, owned by The Ethniki, Hellenic General Insurance Company, the leading composite insurer in Greece.

This transaction marks a key milestone for SIGNAL IDUNA, as the company continues its expansion strategy on the local market and further consolidates its position among the top insurers in Romania. The transaction reinforces SIGNAL IDUNA’s long-term commitment to the Romanian market and its ambition to actively contribute to its development through modern, diversified, and customer-centric insurance solutions.

“The acquisition of Garanta Asigurări highlights our strong commitment to the Romanian market and our intention to actively support its development. We aim to expand access to modern, competitive insurance solutions by combining SIGNAL IDUNA’s expertise in health and life insurance with Garanta’s experience in general insurance. This recent acquisition marks a new and significant stage in our journey, building on the success and positive results we have achieved during more than 16 years of activity in Romania. It represents another solid step in strengthening SIGNAL IDUNA’s position among the leading insurers. At the same time, we remain fully committed to delivering stability and high quality services to the clients and partners of both companies,” said Tiberiu Maier, President of the Management Board of SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE.

Over the next period, SIGNAL IDUNA and Garanta Asigurări will continue to operate independently, each company maintaining its product portfolio, dedicated teams, and existing partnerships.

In the medium term, SIGNAL IDUNA’s strategy aims at integrating and improving operational efficiency in Romania by exploring options to build a unified and consolidated portfolio that can deliver a seamless and comprehensive experience to all clients and partners.

Throughout this process, SIGNAL IDUNA’s priority remains ensuring the continuity of business relationships and the quality of services offered by each entity. Clients and partners will continue to receive support from their dedicated teams, and any changes will be communicated transparently and in a timely manner.

The SIGNAL IDUNA Group is one of the largest financial groups in Germany. Founded over 118 years ago, SIGNAL IDUNA has built an excellent reputation as a strong and reliable provider of insurance and financial services, offering a wide range of solutions – from insurance to banking and investments – to both individual and corporate clients. The group’s business model is focused on long-term success, built on meeting customer needs, market development, innovation, and financial independence. SIGNAL IDUNA is currently active in the insurance markets of Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

In Romania, SIGNAL IDUNA began its operations in 2008. Its current portfolio includes a wide range of products and services for both individuals and corporate clients, including SMEs. The insurance solutions offered by SIGNAL IDUNA – through its two companies, SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURARE REASIGURARE and SIGNAL IDUNA ASIGURĂRI – address specific protection needs for both customer segments. SIGNAL IDUNA also provides reinsurance solutions, risk analysis, and consulting services for optimal insurance management. Its expertise is backed by national coverage and a simplified, user-friendly digital experience.

