Siemens Healthineers showcases new flagship ultrasound series at European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2023

News from Companies

Flagship series consists of the new Acuson Sequoia Crown Edition and Acuson Sequoia Select Edition

Both editions to feature new additions to platform design and display technologies

Acuson Sequoia Crown Edition is available worldwide and the Acuson Sequoia Select Edition is initially available in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand

Ultra-Derived Fat Fraction (UDFF) expands portfolio to three transducers – DAX, 9C2 and 5C1

Siemens Healthineers announces the evolution of the Acuson Sequoia Flagship series at this year’s European Congress of Radiology (ECR) in Vienna. With an estimated growth rate of 6.3% to reach a value of $9.0 billion dollars by 2026 (1), Ultrasound is one of the fastest-growing global markets. A growing elderly population, increased incidences of chronic disorders, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), are making exams more complex, requiring advanced tools and technology to improve diagnostic accuracy and access to care. From large radiology departments who need to image a broad range of exam types to specialty use cases such as breast, liver and musculoskeletal (MSK), the Acuson Sequoia Flagship Series provides customers access to the most advanced technologies.

The expansion of this series includes the Acuson Sequoia Crown Edition (2) and the Acuson Sequoia Select Edition (2). Both are powered by Siemens Healthineers flagship BioAcoustic Imaging architecture that delivers state of the art image enhancement and expanded applications. Furthermore, each edition includes new advancements in the platform design, display technologies, and improvements in ergonomics and workflows.

The Acuson Sequoia Crown Edition and Acuson Sequoia Select Edition feature a new BARCO monitor, providing highest fidelity from exam room to reading room, as well as improved quality assurance, calibration, and asset management capabilities. The improved ergonomics of both new systems include an enhanced user interface to provide access to innovations in workflow, penetration, and quantitative ultrasound.

The Ultrasound Derived Fat Fraction (UDFF) features are expanded on the Acuson Sequoia’s Flagship Series, offering innovative technology on three abdominal transducers, the 5C1, 9C2 and DAX, to aid clinicians in the early detection of NAFLD for nearly any patient body habitus. UDFF enables the clinician to quickly and non-invasively classify hepatic steatosis with a clear cut-off value of >5%, offering a similar clinical utility compared to MRI-PDFF.

“The Acuson Sequoia Flagship series – the Acuson Sequoia Crown Edition and Acuson Sequoia Select Edition – continues to expand the Ultrasound family of products, demonstrating our continued commitment to innovation and providing access to care to everyone, everywhere,” says Ajay Gannerkote, President of Ultrasound, Siemens Healthineers. “The ability to offer two new editions, from our ultra-premium Acuson Sequoia Crown Edition to a customizable, scalable Acuson Sequoia Select Edition, gives clinicians more value without compromising clinical performance.”

The new Siemens Healthineers Acuson Sequoia Flagship Series will be showcased at the ECR, March 1-4, 2023, at the Austria Vienna Center, Main Booth in X5, Vienna.

(1) https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ultrasound-market-467.html

(2) The products/features mentioned herein are not commercially available in all countries.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

- This is a Press Release.