Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 14:32
Events
Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with new edition in June
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 27th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will be organized between June 12 and June 21 this year, with the motto “The power to believe!”

The event will bring artists from 70 countries to Sibiu, its program including contemporary circus productions, theater performances in Sardinian language and flamenco shows, local News.ro reported. Countries such as Israel, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Spain, and France will be represented at the festival in Sibiu.

In a press conference held on Thursday, February 6, FITS president Constantin Chiriac also announced some of the guests who will receive a star on the Sibiu Walk of Fame during the festival. These are Sasha Waltz, Israel Galvan, Denis O’Hare, Jan Lauwers, Helmut Stürmer, and Akram Khan.

The full program of the festival, including both indoor and outdoor performances, will be announced on March 1. Tickets will go on sale on March 27.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 150696434 © Opreanu Roberto Sorin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 14:32
Events
Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with new edition in June
07 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 27th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will be organized between June 12 and June 21 this year, with the motto “The power to believe!”

The event will bring artists from 70 countries to Sibiu, its program including contemporary circus productions, theater performances in Sardinian language and flamenco shows, local News.ro reported. Countries such as Israel, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Spain, and France will be represented at the festival in Sibiu.

In a press conference held on Thursday, February 6, FITS president Constantin Chiriac also announced some of the guests who will receive a star on the Sibiu Walk of Fame during the festival. These are Sasha Waltz, Israel Galvan, Denis O’Hare, Jan Lauwers, Helmut Stürmer, and Akram Khan.

The full program of the festival, including both indoor and outdoor performances, will be announced on March 1. Tickets will go on sale on March 27.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 150696434 © Opreanu Roberto Sorin/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40