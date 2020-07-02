Romania’s Sibiu International Theater Festival returns with new edition in June

The 27th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) will be organized between June 12 and June 21 this year, with the motto “The power to believe!”

The event will bring artists from 70 countries to Sibiu, its program including contemporary circus productions, theater performances in Sardinian language and flamenco shows, local News.ro reported. Countries such as Israel, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Spain, and France will be represented at the festival in Sibiu.

In a press conference held on Thursday, February 6, FITS president Constantin Chiriac also announced some of the guests who will receive a star on the Sibiu Walk of Fame during the festival. These are Sasha Waltz, Israel Galvan, Denis O’Hare, Jan Lauwers, Helmut Stürmer, and Akram Khan.

The full program of the festival, including both indoor and outdoor performances, will be announced on March 1. Tickets will go on sale on March 27.

