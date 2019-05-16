Sibiu Jazz Festival kicks off under "Jazz Feel It!" slogan

Musicians from 12 countries will perform at this year's edition of Sibiu Jazz Festival, an event that starts May 16 in Sibiu. A total of 70 artists coming from Belgium, Poland, Luxembourg, France, Hungary, Spain, Israel, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Cuba and Romania will entertain the public gathered in the central Romania city.

The audience will enjoy over 1,000 minutes of good music, provided by 11 bands that approach different styles. This year, there will be 14 street-street trucks camped in the Big Square (Piata Mare). Sibiu Jazz Festival 2019 takes place under the logo "Jazz Feel It!".

"Jazz lovers will not be disturbed if the weather is sometimes less favorable, since the acoustic will be impeccable. We have delivered to our audience in the past high quality performances that we want kept at the same level at this year's edition," says Simona Adina Maxim, the executive director of the festival.

Festival concerts and related events will be held in several locations: the Big Square in Sibiu, the area in front of the Brukenthal Museum, the Reformed Church, the Mango - The Bar and the Maria Theresa Mansion (Orlat).

(Photo: Artografica/Sibiu Jazz Festival Facebook Page)

