Romanian Şerban Holding pours EUR 11.5 mln into egg farm

Grup Şerban Holding, a group of companies with Romanian capital, founded in Oneşti in 1994 by Irina and Nicolae Şerban, is investing EUR 11.5 million in a laying hen farm, out of which EUR 7.5 million is a grant from government, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The laying hen farm in Orbeni, which includes ten halls, is the largest development project currently being implemented by the group, according to Iulian Şomîtcă, development director of Grup Şerban Holding.

"We hope it will be operational starting this fall. We will have 160,000 laying hens, and another 40,000 will be young ones for replacement. The production capacity is 50 million eggs per year, and we are targeting retail," the executive mentioned.

For comparison, Toneli, the largest player in the local market, owned by Lebanese investors, has a market share of over 30% and produces 500 million eggs annually, ten times higher than the production potential of the Bacău group.

