Romanian Senators to significantly sweeten bill aimed at restricting betting advertising

Street advertising will be allowed for screens of 5x6 meters or less (which is, for the quasi-totality of the screens in the country) under significant amendments introduced by Liberal (PNL) MPs Alina Gorghiu and Daniel Fenechiu to the law initially aimed at curbing the advertising for betting and casinos, signed by their colleague Adrian Cosma.

"I know that a lot of money is at stake," the author of the raft law commented, adding that he hopes the bill would still be reverted to its original form in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making chamber.

The amendments introduced in the Senate also allow the broadcasting of betting advertising spots during the night on radio and TV (between 23.00 and 06.00), as well as the broadcasting at any time of graphic insets with betting advertising during live sports broadcasts.

"I believe that the law is diluted and will fail to achieve its intended effect if these amendments are passed by the Chamber of Deputies. I hope, however, that in the Chamber of Deputies, the law will be voted in the form I submitted. I still support the initial project, which more than 80 deputies signed," Adrian Cozma told G4Media.ro.

