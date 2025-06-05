Romanian Senate unlocks Tarnița-Lăpuștești pumped hydropower plant project

The Romanian Senate has adopted a legislative proposal that allows the beginning of construction works on the Tarnița-Lăpuștești pumped hydroelectric power plant without the need for a new feasibility study after years of delays, according to Cluj24.

The Senate adopted, in its June 2 meeting, the legislative proposal to amend GEO 175/2022, aiming to unblock renewable energy investment projects stuck in bureaucratic deadlock.

The proposal was adopted with 107 votes "in favor" and 18 abstentions.

According to the proposed amendments, the Tarnița-Lăpuștești hydropower plant has been included in the list of projects of major public interest, which allows work to begin without a new feasibility study after years of blockages.

(Photo source: Iwayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)