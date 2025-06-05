Energy

Romanian Senate unlocks Tarnița-Lăpuștești pumped hydropower plant project

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Senate has adopted a legislative proposal that allows the beginning of construction works on the Tarnița-Lăpuștești pumped hydroelectric power plant without the need for a new feasibility study after years of delays, according to Cluj24.

The Senate adopted, in its June 2 meeting, the legislative proposal to amend GEO 175/2022, aiming to unblock renewable energy investment projects stuck in bureaucratic deadlock. 

The proposal was adopted with 107 votes "in favor" and 18 abstentions.

According to the proposed amendments, the Tarnița-Lăpuștești hydropower plant has been included in the list of projects of major public interest, which allows work to begin without a new feasibility study after years of blockages.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iwayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romanian Senate unlocks Tarnița-Lăpuștești pumped hydropower plant project

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Senate has adopted a legislative proposal that allows the beginning of construction works on the Tarnița-Lăpuștești pumped hydroelectric power plant without the need for a new feasibility study after years of delays, according to Cluj24.

The Senate adopted, in its June 2 meeting, the legislative proposal to amend GEO 175/2022, aiming to unblock renewable energy investment projects stuck in bureaucratic deadlock. 

The proposal was adopted with 107 votes "in favor" and 18 abstentions.

According to the proposed amendments, the Tarnița-Lăpuștești hydropower plant has been included in the list of projects of major public interest, which allows work to begin without a new feasibility study after years of blockages.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iwayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan