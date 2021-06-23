Romanian Senate votes to abolish Revolution Institute

The Romanian Senate voted on Tuesday, June 22, the legislative initiative to abolish the Institute of the Romanian Revolution, Digi24 reported.

The project, initiated by USR PLUS and the National Liberal Party (PNL), will go to the Chamber of Deputies next, which will give the final vote.

The Romanian Revolution Institute makes scientific analysis of the premises, development and effects - in political, economic and social terms - of the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, in order to achieve a documented, objective and comprehensive picture of this critical event in Romania's contemporary history, according to Digi24. Former president Ion Iliescu headed the Institute until April 2021, when he resigned.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)